Posted: Oct 13, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

The suspect in a hit and run with injury incident on Wednesday morning has been arrested.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville radio the incident occured just after 7am at Rice Creek Road and US 75. The driver sped off northbound on US 75 in a van with a missing headlight.

Hastings said the suspect was arrested later Wednedsay morning for felony leaving the scene of an accident.

The victim received minor injuries.

