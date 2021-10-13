Posted: Oct 13, 2021 8:49 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2021 8:55 AM

KC Meiners

Bartlett, a Savage Company, will be building a new soybean crushing plant in Montgomery County. The facility that will be built will be capable of handling 38 ½ million bushels of soybeans per year. They expect to process about 100,000-110,000 bushels per day. To build the facility will cost around $325 million and will bring 50 new jobs to the county when finished building. Bill Webster from Bartlett talked about when construction will begin.

Construction on the soybean plant is projected to be done in 2024. The $325 million facility will help benefit supply chains for renewal fuels, food products, and animal feeds. Bartlett obtained approval from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to support the development of the soybean crushing facility.