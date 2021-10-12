Posted: Oct 12, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Representatives from the City of Pawhuska recently met with the Pawhuska School District to see if they would be interested in renting the Youth Shelter Building in town. After discussion, Superintendent David Cash put an offer of using the building for five years at a rate of $700 per month. Cash explains how the building will be used.

The building will also be shared with the Washington County Youth Services, who will offer parenting and student classes in the evening.