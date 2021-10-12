Posted: Oct 12, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of sexually abusing an autistic boy appeared in court on Friday. Dylan Durrence was charged with five counts last month stemming for the alleged incident. The defendant was in Washington County court for a felony status docket date.

Durrence advised the court that he just turned in paperwork to apply for a court-appointed attorney. The defendant had his status docket date passed to October 29. The status date is typically the first court appearance for a defendant after being arraigned on felony charges. A preliminary hearing date could potentially be set next time Durrence appears in court.

An affidavit alleges that Durrence sexually abused an eight-year-old autistic boy on multiple occasions. Co-defendant Mary Lee witnessed multiple encounters of the abuse and did not take any action. The child disclosed the alleged actions to his mother and she called the police.

Durrence remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.