Posted: Oct 12, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones had mentioned that he had planned on going to an auction with the intention of purchasing some equipment for his road crews. At Monday’s meeting, Jones talked about the two purchases he made.

Jones said those two purchases saved the county around $120,000.