Posted: Oct 12, 2021 12:19 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Guest speaker Gretchen Gleason will headline the next Women in Business event put on by Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Gleason will talk on the topic of networking your way to business success. In other words, she will tell you how to work smarter, not harder.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It costs $25 to attend. Lunch is included. Register here.