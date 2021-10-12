Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Posted: Oct 12, 2021

Oklahoma Wesleyan Univ. Changes Fall Concert Venue

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has moved its fall concert.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather in our listening area on Tuesday, Oct. 12, OKWU's Fall Concert has been moved to the OKWU Chapel at 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. The concert was original scheduled to take place in Bartlesville's Sooner Park.

The event will still take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.


