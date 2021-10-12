Posted: Oct 12, 2021 12:08 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has moved its fall concert.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather in our listening area on Tuesday, Oct. 12, OKWU's Fall Concert has been moved to the OKWU Chapel at 2201 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. The concert was original scheduled to take place in Bartlesville's Sooner Park.

The event will still take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.