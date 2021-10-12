Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Senior Citizens, Inc. and the Washington County Adult Center get the green light to apply for $50,000 in Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) funds.

The group is looking to hire professionals to complete architectural drawings in order to renovate the inside and outside of their building. Their building is located at 300 E. Angus Avenue in Dewey.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously authorized the Washington County Adult Center's application process for REAP funds in their meeting on Tuesday morning.