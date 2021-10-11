Posted: Oct 11, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening to discuss a wide array of items.

One thing the council will discuss is the possible expansion of the runway at the Pawhuska Airport. The airport is something that Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland wants to utilize moving forward.

During August's regularly scheduled meeting, the council was attempting to choose who to give the Youth Shelter Building to. At the Tuesday meeting, they will look to make a lease agreement with the Pawhuska School District.

There will be discussion concerning the possibility of amending the lease agreement between the City and the Constantine Board.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.