Posted: Oct 11, 2021 11:39 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County will be hosting a free dump day this Saturday and there will be various locations to drop off your items throughout the county. The District One shops in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, McCord and Avant will all be open. District Two’s barn in Skiatook will be open, as will the District Three buildings in Hominy and Fairfax. District One Commissioner Randall Jones hopes Saturday’s event is as successful as it has been in years past.

Things such as wood, brush, mattresses, box springs, appliances, furniture and passenger tires with no rims will be accepted. Household items such as trash, hazardous waste, paint and commercial trash won’t be accepted.

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-259-1570.