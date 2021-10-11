Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

A Caney Valley Middle School STEM class has won a Fall 2021 Oklahoma Pork Council grant for drones in agriculture.

Diana Fiddler wrote the grant to teach middle school students about the possible use of drones in agriculture. The grant proposal will allow Fiddler to teach several “Ag in the Classroom” lessons that relate to agriculture aviation and its importance.

Students will research the requirements and laws that govern the use of drones in both recreational and commercial usage. They will be able to use the drones to survey and area of land by accessing the drones’ video cameras.

These videos can then be evaluated by the students to determine if any land management intervention is needed. If they find areas that need to be addressed, the student will research plausible methods to address the issue(s).