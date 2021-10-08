Posted: Oct 08, 2021 1:28 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2021 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

A press release from the Washington County Election Board states that next Friday is the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in the town of Copan Special Municipal Election, which is set to take place on Tuesday, November 9th.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says all United States citizens who reside in the state and are 17 and a half years old are eligible to apply for registration, but you must be 18 to vote. Registered voters who have moved from a different county or state must also fill out an application form in order to be eligible to vote.

You can fill out a form at most tag agencies, post offices, the County Election Board or go to oklahoma.gov/elections. For further questions, call the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.