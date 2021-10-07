Posted: Oct 07, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Things will get a little paranormal at the Dewey Hotel Museum this weekend.

Rose Marie Paranormal Research Society will be introducing one of Oklahoma's finest locations – the Dewey Hotel – with a four to five hour lockdown investigation live on Facebook. The chat will be open to all as they kick off their live stream with a ton of cool back history of Dewey, and most importantly, the hotel.

The adventure will begin at 10:00 p.m. prior to the lockdown investigation. The Dewey Hotel Museum is located at 801 N. Delaware Street.

You can follow Paranormal Outpost Live Media on Facebook.

Photo courtesy: Paranormal Outpost Live Media