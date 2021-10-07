Posted: Oct 07, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook will take place next week and we will hear from the likes of The Baker Family, the Roving Gamblers, Springstreet and Route 3. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland talks about how festival organizers have expanded their way of booking acts.

Admission is $5 per vehicle on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Meanwhile, camping is $12 per night.