Posted: Oct 07, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Tri County Tech’s Cosmetology students are offering services to support Miles for Mammograms.

During the entire month of October, you can book your appointment for your nail decal and pink hair strand to help them Stand Up to Cancer. Appointments cost $10 and all proceeds will go to Miles for Mammograms.

Book an appointment at TriCountyTech.edu/salon.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech