Posted: Oct 07, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2021 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Joy Hofmeister will run against Governor Kevin Stitt as a Democrat in 2022.

Hofmeister was sworn in as Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction in January 2015. As Superintendent, Hofmeister boasts that she fought for better schools, our students and our teachers.

Hofmeister says she has faced down extremism, partisanship, effective leadership and Gov. Stitt. She says she has taken on the fight of keeping our children safe while fighting for public schools, especially Oklahoma's rural schools. She says she has and always will lead the way to support Oklahoma teachers.

Hofmeister says there is more to do. She says there are more speed bumps to overcome like quality healthcare for all Oklahomans; improved infrastructure, including rural infrastructure; and broadband access.

You can view Hofmeister's candidacy announcement below.