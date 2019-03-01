Posted: Oct 06, 2021 4:56 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 4:56 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers have had a great degree of rivalry success in recent years against Nowata. The Doggers have won each of the last five meetings between the schools—including a 42-6 win in last year’s rescheduled affair.

Head coach Trent Turner has been a part of three of those victories. Turner has led wins as the head coach the last two seasons and helped orchestrate a nail-biting 36-30 win as offensive coordinator in 2016. Turner talks about the success Dewey has enjoyed in the series.

Blake Timmons is the only Doggers quarterback to beat Nowata two separate times. Timmons started the victories against the Ironmen in 2016 and 2017. Dewey has won with a different starting quarterback in each of the last three seasons.

Trenton Muninger will look to make it four in a row with a new quarterback. Muninger has started the past two game for the Doggers. The junior did throw a touchdown pass in relief during last year’s game.

We will have more on the Fifth Annual Battle for the Adam Hooper Trophy later this week.