Posted: Oct 06, 2021 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently purchased land in Pawhuska in an effort to make way for the much-anticipated Health Complex. This property is located at 508 E. Main Street and with previous purchases made, the Osage Nation will own Main Street from Lynn Ave. to Prudom Ave. District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones details what the health complex will have to offer.

At last check, there had been $7 million raised from different agencies to support the complex and the Osage Nation had planned on applying for a grant with the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation in hopes of getting more funding.