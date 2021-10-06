Posted: Oct 06, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

The trial against Kendall Burnett will be coming to a verdict on Wednesday. Burnett is facing two counts of child neglect, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

In court, Wednesday final witness testimonies were heard, jury instructions were presented and closing arguments were heard. Assistant district attorney Will Drake is prosecuting the case. Drake presented his closing argument to the jury that Burnett was guilty based on the evidence.

Drake referenced sexually explicit Facebook messages between Burnett and co-defendant Ashley Burnett as grounds to find Burnett guilty of child neglect and conspiracy. Also, Drake mentioned cocaine found in a hair sample of the minor victim as further grounds for a conviction on the child neglect charges. All of this evidence will be reviewed by the jury.

The jury will deliberate and reach a verdict on Wednesday night. Burnett is being represented by defense attorney Mark Kane.