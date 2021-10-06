Posted: Oct 06, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 10:34 AM

Washington County 4-H members won some accolades at the Tulsa State Fair this year.

Izzy Lewis was named the Champion Intermedy Goat Showman at the fair. Lewis is a member of Dewey 4-H and Dewey FFA.

Washington County 4-H Beef Club member Samantha Graves was awarded the Reserve Simmental Prospect Steer at this year's fair.

Lewis (right) and Graves (left) are pictured below. Photos courtesy of Washington County 4-H.