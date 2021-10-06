Posted: Oct 06, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County GOP is gearing up for its 2021 Chili Cook-Off.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cooper & Mill Brewery, 200 S. Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. You can come out and vote for the best chili cooked for you by local, state and national legislators. Adults and kids are welcome.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. All you have to do is search WCGOP.