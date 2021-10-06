Posted: Oct 06, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation sends its first package of lifesaving equipment out-of-state.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff says they are sending 10 tourniquets to a new police department in Palmview, Texas. Beckloff says the department has requested 12 tourniquets so they will be sure to send the rest at a later date. He says this donation is only possible because of you and shirt sales.

100-percent of donations to Project Tribute Foundation are going directly to the field. Beckloff says they will only give first responders lifesaving equipment as opposed to just money. He says the Palmview Police Department's will have their tourniquets in hand in approximately three days.

The tourniquets that were shipped to the Palmview Police Department were donated by Recon Medical to Project Tribute Foundation. Beckloff says they will send any lifesaving gear that comes their way, but tourniquets seem to be a true need for most agencies. He says they can get those donations out quickly.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation or to make a donation, click here.