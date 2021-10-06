Posted: Oct 06, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 9:45 AM

Ty Loftis

As homecoming week continues at Copan High School, we will be airing interviews from homecoming royalty at 5:45 p.m. on KWON. Tonight's program will feature junior attendant Faith Weatherspoon, the daughter of Jeri and David Weatherspoon. We will also hear from junior escort Noah Cobb, the son of Jim Cobb and Ashley Tate.

These interviews are being brought to you by Bartnet IP. Tomorrow's homecoming theme at Copan High school is, "There is a Storm Coming." Therefore, students are encouraged to wear black and gold.