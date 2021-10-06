Posted: Oct 06, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 9:37 AM

Ty Loftis

With homecoming week continuing at Pawhuska Schools, KPGM will be carrying interviews on 99.1 FM 1500 AM KPGM. Tonight's program will feature junior attendant Shae Bellamy, the daughter of Russell Bellamy, along with Ashlee and Craig Walker. We will also hear from junior escort Devon Bighorse, the son of Kenny Bighorse.

These interviews are being brought to you by Formby Oil and Propane, along with the Kendrick-McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Tomorrow's homecoming theme is soccer mom and bbq dad at Pawhuska High School.