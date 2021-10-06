Posted: Oct 06, 2021 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to have some fun at Cowboy Trade Day on Saturday, October 16, at The Ranch at 2200 N. Osage (US 75) in Dewey.

Apearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Kenny Stroud put out the invitation for families to come out, shop for "everything cowboy or cowgirl,"and listen to cowboy stories while savoring a bite to eat from the chuck wagon or one of the food trucks.

The event runs from 9 am to 4pm and admission is free.

Here’s a list of just some of the Cowboy and Cowgirl vendors for the Trade Day:

Billy Treadwell with Wicked Pony Trading Co.

Brad Bloomfield with “Cowboy to the Bone”

Lori Sadler Brown , “Barefoot Charlies” Native American items and authentic jewelry.

Bull Daddy Cartoons

Kenny & Kathy Stroud with “K&K Trading Co.”Vintage rodeo memorabilia and western decor

Vendors to buy-sell-trade their western items. Sale will be Located at The Ranch in Dewey, Ok. 2200 N. Osage (hwy 75). $20 for a 10 x 10 space under a covered pavilion. Spaces also available in grass. Contact Kathy Stroud for more info: 918-691-0714