Posted: Oct 05, 2021 4:46 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A 25-year-old Bartlesville man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for sexually abusing a minor, starting when she was 14.

Caleb Lewis Witte pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country and sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

Witte admitted that on Nov. 11, 2020, he had sex with a minor who was 15 years of age. He further admitted that from June 1, 2020, to Nov. 11, 2020, he engaged in sexual contact with the victim. The victim was 14 years old when the majority of the abuse occurred.

“Caleb Witte violated the trust placed in him when he took advantage of a vulnerable victim by sexually abusing her. A school counselor became aware of the abuse and immediately contacted authorities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Protecting children from harm takes an entire community. Behind every sexual abuse case we pursue, there is a long line of personal and professional advocates who play key roles in supporting victims and seeking justice on their behalf. Their support is critical.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell set sentencing for Feb. 22, 2022.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey P. Todd is prosecuting the case.