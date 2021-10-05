Posted: Oct 05, 2021 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

After visiting with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation last week, District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones determined there were a few roads that the county no longer needed to maintain. With that, there was also discussion and it was decided that District One needed to add a few roads to the county inventory list.

Jones goes on to talk about the inter-local agreement the county has in place with the towns of Hominy and Pawhuska and how that benefits both parties involved.

Both of those resolutions were signed at Monday's Board meeting.