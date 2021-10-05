Posted: Oct 05, 2021 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A former Barnsdall graduate has been named a top 10 freshman at Oklahoma State University. Chance McGill, who graduated in 2020 is enrolled in the Ferguson College of Agriculture and is majoring in Agriculture Business and Agriculture Communications was recognized on the field during Saturday's game against Baylor. During McGill's Valedictorian address on graduation night in 2020, he gave his view on success.

McGill is a mentor for fellow students at Bennett Hall and a freshman representative council coordinator as well.

(Photo Courtesy of OSU Mortar Board.)