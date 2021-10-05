Posted: Oct 05, 2021 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 1:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court for the second consecutive day answering to a felony burglary charge. Paul Everly was present for arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers responded to the 600 Block of Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville on Friday, October 1. A victim claimed that his business on the 400 Block of Frank Phillips Boulevard had been burglarized. The victim said he had photos and videos of the incident.

Everly was found in the Bartlesville Public Library. The defendant was carrying a backpack that the subject in the videos was holding. Everly claimed that he was not the person in the video. Officers compared Everly’s face with the man in the video and believed it was a match.

Bond was set at $10,000. Everly is due back in court on Friday.