The Bartlesville City Council dealt with several bid related items at Monday night’s meeting. The council first awarded a bid to Magnet Construction from Broken Arrow as a part of the Sooner Pool Expansion Project. This project will add amenities to the pool. The total cost of the project is just over $3 million.

The council also discussed the potential renovations to the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library. Mayor Dale Copeland explains the scope of the project.

The city received one bid that was well over the budgeted amount. The council voted to re-bid the item later in the year. Copeland mentioned that many contractors are experiencing high workloads currently. The council also presented and accepted bids for concrete and asphalt during the meeting.