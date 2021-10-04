Posted: Oct 04, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 3:06 PM

A man formerly of Bartlesville was arrested on a warrant for multiple counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor. Francisco Ortiz appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where felony charges were presented. Assistant district attorney Zoe Gullett said Ortiz was brought back from Iowa.

According to an affidavit, Ortiz was caught spying on 13-year-old girl from outside of a bathroom window. Ortiz was not related to the girl but had been living with the family on the 200 block of Fenway Avenue for the last six years.

The victim claims that Ortiz had been touching her inappropriately since she was in first grade. She said incidents would occur multiple times per week. When the victim told her parents the defendant was kicked out of the house. The victim’s family believed he was leaving the state.

The last incident occurred around July 31. Ortiz was arrested on the warrant and brought to court on Monday. His bond was set by the warrant at $250,000.