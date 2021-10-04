Posted: Oct 04, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2021 3:07 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a brief meeting on Monday morning. After being on the agenda for several weeks the board approved the County Certification Maps and County Action Report.

District No.1 had roads that needed to be removed from county maps. District No. 2 had no changes and District No.3 wanted to add multiple roads to the county ledger for funding purposes.

The board also sponsored an action application for a REAP Grant from Grand Gateway. The application was sent by the Consolidated Rural Water District No. 1 that represents Nowata County and Rogers County.

Later in the meeting the commissioners appointed Deborah Schultz to be the receiving agent for all Nowata County Fair Board accounts.