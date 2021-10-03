News
Dr. McCullough to Discuss COVID-19 Treatments and More at Community Center
Dr. Peter McCullough will address COVID-19 treatment and updates on vaccine safety and efficacy on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in a special presentation at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC).
Dr. McCullough is an internist and cardiologist in academic practice in Dallas, Texas. Since the outset of the pandemic, he has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster.
The free event is being held at the Bartlesville Community Center. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
For more information, call 918.327.3137.
