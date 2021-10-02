Posted: Oct 02, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2021 12:54 PM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Sheriff's Office held its 7th Annual Cops and Rodders Car Show on Saturday, October 2, at the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 611 W. Adams Street in Bartlesville.

Sheriff Scott Owen says t he money raised from the show goes toward the Thanksgiving Baskets for needy families and Christmas gifts for needy children in Washington County.

Raffle and door prizes were be given out for car show entries with the first 100 pre-registrantswill receiving extra raffle tickets. The top 20 cars won $50 cash awards.