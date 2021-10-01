Posted: Oct 01, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will hear a presentation on Blue Peak/Vast Broadband plan for buildout of internet and cable services when they reconvene.

A bid to remodel the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library may be approved as well.

There will even be discussion and possible action to adopt an ordinance to amend Chapter 20 of the Bartlesville Municipal Code pertaining to the wholesale utility customer.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.