Posted: Oct 01, 2021 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

An emergency operations plan update for 2021 will be considered by the Washington County Commissioners when they meet again. The Commissioners may approve recommended projects for American Rescue and Recovery Plans as well. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox will present these items.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a business service agreement between BTC and the County regarding disaster recovery. The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.