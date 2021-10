Posted: Oct 01, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

State health officials released some positive news on Thursday, stating that COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline. Hospitalizations are also on a downward trend and State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said there is reason for cautious optimism.

Health officials note that those hospitalized are younger than they had been seeing in months past.