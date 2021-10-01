Posted: Oct 01, 2021 1:03 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The second annual Gathering at the Roc hot rod show will be taking place on Saturday, October 9th and organizers are excited to get this year’s event kicked off. It will be taking place at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve and the public is invited to view around 350 of the country’s best looking cars. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland goes through what can be expected.

Tickets to attend the event cost $14. Those under the age of 12 get in free. The event begins at 10 a.m. and for more information, call 918-241-6333.