Posted: Oct 01, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

Homecoming week concludes at Barnsdall High School today and with that we will have our final interviews air later today on KPGM at 5:25 p.m. We will hear from senior attendant Ashlyn Robbins, along with senior escort Carson Dildine.

These interviews are being brought to you by Performance Operating Company and The Barnsdall Nursing Home. Coronation begns at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff against Drumright is scheduled for 7 p.m.