Posted: Oct 01, 2021 10:59 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Community Blood Drive is coming up, as it will take on Thursday, October 14th from noon to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Pawhuska. You can schedule your appointment at OBI.org.

All donors will be eligible for a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a COVID-19 antibody test free of charge. A photo ID is required and donors aged 16 or 17 must have parental consent to take the antibody test. For more information, call 877-340-8777.