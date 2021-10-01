Posted: Oct 01, 2021 7:35 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 7:35 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Family Promise of Washington County Executive Director Ashley Sikes said October 2nd is the date for their fundraising event known as Tour De BVille.

Tour DeBVille is a family-friendly bike riding tour of the downtown Bartlesville district that helps raise funds for Family Promise of Washington County.

Ashley Sikes said the staging and signup area will return to LOOKING SHARP CLEANERS at 112 S Osage Ave. in Bartlesville. Sign in begins at 9am with the Tour De BVille stepping of at 10am.