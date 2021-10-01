Posted: Oct 01, 2021 6:28 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Sheriff's Office holds its 7th Annual Cops and Rodders Car Show is this Saturday, October 2.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the show will be at the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 611 W. Adams Street in Bartlesville from 8am to 2pm.

The money raised goes toward the Thanksgiving Baskets for needy families and Christmas gifts for needy children in Washington County.