Oct 01, 2021
WCSO Cops and Rodders is Saturday
Tom Davis
The Washington County Sheriff's Office holds its 7th Annual Cops and Rodders Car Show is this Saturday, October 2.
Sheriff Scott Owen says the show will be at the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 611 W. Adams Street in Bartlesville from 8am to 2pm.
The money raised goes toward the Thanksgiving Baskets for needy families and Christmas gifts for needy children in Washington County.
There is no cost to view car show, but registration will be accepted in advance for $20 and $25 the day of the show. Raffle and door prizes will be given out for car show entries with the first 100 pre-registrantswill receive extra raffle tickets. The top 20 cars will win $50 cash awards.
