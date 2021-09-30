Posted: Sep 30, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department is now offering the COVID-19 booster shot to anyone who qualifies. The latest CDC guidelines show that this includes anyone over the age of 65, those between the ages of 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions and those aged 18 and older who reside in long-term care facilities.

You are encouraged to wait at least six months until after taking your first round of the vaccine. President of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, John Armitage talks about the advantage of that and taking an antibody test.

At the moment, Pfizer is the only company offering the booster shot.