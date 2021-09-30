Posted: Sep 30, 2021 1:36 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville Ambulance medic has run the good race and has been laid to rest.

To listen to the audio version of this story, click here.

Services were held for Bartlesville Ambulance EMT-Intermediate Stanley (Stan) Wilson on Thursday morning at Spirit Church. Wilson passed on Monday at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville after battling COVID-19. He was 59.

Spirit Church Lead Pastor Jason Fullerton says we ought to love each other because God loves us so much. Fullerton says God lives in us, and if we love each other, God's love is brought to full expression in us. He believes God's love was brought to full expression through Stan Wilson.

Wilson served with the Washington County Fire Department for 10 years, Washington County Emergency Management for 25 years, and Bartlesville Ambulance for 21 years. Pastor Fullerton says Wilson was a first responder because his first responder - Jesus - saved him first. He says Wilson recognized that in life and wanted to save others.

Wilson was born on December 26, 1961 in Independence, Kansas to Norma Jean and Fred L Wilson, who proceed him in death. He is survived by his wife Nancy Love-Wilson. Stan and Nancy were married on March 22, 2014. He is also survived by his sister Terri Simmons and nieces Holly Simmons and Sarah Pouncil (Aaron), and Chloe Wilson-Giltner all of Independence Kansas, daughter Amy Retheford of Bixby, grandsons Wyatt Perkins and Mason Perkins, granddaughter Justine Schiavone and great granddaughter Layla.

Having many interests in life, Wilson would first and foremost want to be known as a follower of Christ. Pastor Fullerton says Wilson attended Spirit Church where he served as greeter and bus driver on Sunday mornings. He says Wilson was also involved in Bridges House, which is a women’s transitional ministry. Wilson and his wife Nancy would serve as house parents.

Wilson also served with the John 3:16 Ministry in Tulsa and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry of Bartlesville. Wilson never turned away from the opportunity to help others. Pastor Fullerton says Wilson was a man's man because he would take care of those who couldn't take care of themselves.

Wilson enjoyed motorcycles and was an active member of the PGR, serving as a Ride Captain and participated in toy rides collecting toys for children. He also enjoyed antique cars.

Stan’s love for others was demonstrated by his chosen profession as an EMT with Bartlesville Ambulance Service for 27 years until the time of his death. He also served in maintenance for Oklahoma Wesleyan University for six years until the time of his death. He also volunteered with Washington County Emergency Services. He was well respected and admired by his fellow Bartlesville Ambulance staff and by all local first responders.

An honorary procession left Spirit Church at midday and headed to Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville where graveside services were held. Video of the honorary procession can be found below.