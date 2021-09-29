Posted: Sep 29, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested for allegedly stealing packages of the porch of a Bartlesville residence. Tara Martin was charged with one count of porch piracy during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Martin allegedly stole boxes that were on the porch of a home on the 4200 block Harned Drive in Bartlesville. The resident says the victim was seen on a doorbell camera taking items.

The victim chased after Martin and she eventually gave the items back. Martin claimed that her boyfriend worked for UPS and there was a mix up with the packages.

Martin has two previous convictions for larceny of merchandise in Washington County. Both incidents occurred in 2017. Martin’s bond was set at $2,500 based on a warrant.