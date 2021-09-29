Posted: Sep 29, 2021 12:02 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 12:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fairfax Senior Housing Complex next Wednesday at 10 a.m. There are currently ten duplexes being added with 20 housing units being added.

Interest has been shown among Osage elders for senior housing in and around the Fairfax area. In May of this year, the Osage Nation used tribal funds to purchase just over 13 acres in Fairfax to design the complex. At that time, Osage Nation Congresswoman Brandy Lemon sponsored a bill to authorize $8 million be used from the American Rescue Plan Act to construct the building.

Osage Nation Director of Operations Casey Johnson will assist in the project and had this to say:

“Expanding our senior housing outside of Pawhuska is a way to thank elders for all they have done for us.”

To find out more information regarding Osage Nation housing services, visit the Osage Nation website.