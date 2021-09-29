Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday were actresses Jen Hart and Zoey Gilbert to promote Theatre Bartlesville's newest product this weekend.

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds is a play written by Paul Zindel, a playwright and science teacher. The play revolves around a dysfunctional family consisting of single mother Beatrice and her two daughters, Ruth and Tillie, who try to cope with their abysmal status in life.

At this time, Theatre Bartleville is recommending everyone please wear a mask. Masks will be handed out at the door along with hand sanitizer if you wish to take it.