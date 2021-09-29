News
Celebration and Wedding Showcase is Sunday!
Tom Davis
You are invited to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 4th Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase at Timber Oaks Event Venue from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited everyone to enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products needed to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please and register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.
The event features products and services from Amanda Stratford Photography, Double G Bulldogs, LPL Painting and Company, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaner & Jim's Formalwear, Prairie Cottage in Pawhuska, Moxie on 2nd, Robin Mackey Photography, Sand Creek Bridal, Signature HomeStyles with Cathy Thompson, Sippin' Sweet Company, Timber Oaks Event Venue, Johnston Sare Building- The Room at the Top, Prairie Cottage, Elite Custom Photo Booths, Sugarica and more.
