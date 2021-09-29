Posted: Sep 29, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited everyone to enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products needed to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please and register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.

The event features products and services from Amanda Stratford Photography, Double G Bulldogs, LPL Painting and Company, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaner & Jim's Formalwear, Prairie Cottage in Pawhuska, Moxie on 2nd, Robin Mackey Photography, Sand Creek Bridal, Signature HomeStyles with Cathy Thompson, Sippin' Sweet Company, Timber Oaks Event Venue, Johnston Sare Building- The Room at the Top, Prairie Cottage, Elite Custom Photo Booths, Sugarica and more.