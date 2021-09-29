Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 7:54 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready to have a great time on Thursday, October 7, at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Foster Bonanza to help raise funds for the university at The Foster Ranch.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, OKWU President Dr. James Dunn issued the invitation for all to attend. The event starts at 5:30pm – Hors d’oeuvres with dinner served at 6:30pm.

The dress code is western or business casual with individual tickets at $100 each.

Table sponsorships are avaiable at https://www.okwu.edu/foster/