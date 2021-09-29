News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 7:54 AM
OKWU Foster Bonanza Set for October 7
Tom Davis
Get ready to have a great time on Thursday, October 7, at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Foster Bonanza to help raise funds for the university at The Foster Ranch.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, OKWU President Dr. James Dunn issued the invitation for all to attend. The event starts at 5:30pm – Hors d’oeuvres with dinner served at 6:30pm.
The dress code is western or business casual with individual tickets at $100 each.
Table sponsorships are avaiable at https://www.okwu.edu/foster/
Directions to The Foster Ranch
26448 N 3950 RD. OCHELATA 74051
From Bartlesville:
The entrance gate is exactly six miles south of Price Rd./Silver Lake Rd. roundabout. Go south on Silver Lake Rd. which turns into 2400 Rd. when it heads west. Then turn into 3950 Rd. when it turns south again. After you cross the Caney River, the gatehouse is one and a half miles on the left.
