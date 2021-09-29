Posted: Sep 29, 2021 2:06 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 2:06 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act to repeal President Biden’s Executive Order, which mandates vaccines for federal employees and federal contractors.

“President Biden’s Executive Order excessively exceeded his power. Every American should be able to make the decisions that are best for them and their families. My family made the choice to get the vaccine, and I encourage every Oklahoman to get vaccinated. But no American should be forced to be vaccinated. The Stop Vaccine Mandates Act rescinds Biden’s Executive Orders—no American should have to choose between their conscience, their health, and their job.”

Lankford has been vocal about President Biden’s Executive Order. He sent a letter to President Biden outlining his concerns with the vaccine mandates and has stood firmly with Oklahoma service members, health care workers, federal employees, and private-sector workers who have chosen so far not to be vaccinated. Lankford will back efforts to disapprove of any rules mandating vaccines for private companies and their employees and also introduced the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevent Act to prohibit the Department of Defense from giving service members a dishonorable discharge for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.